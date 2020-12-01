Robert Patrick Greeley

Robert Patrick Greeley, a resident of Fort Pierce, Florida, formerly of Mountainside and Manasquan, died peacefully on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, after a prolonged illness.

The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Dec. 4, at Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, as a small private ceremony due to COVID-19, with interment