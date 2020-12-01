Marilyn J. Critchlow

Marilyn J. Critchlow, 81, of Wall Township, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at CareOne at Wall with her devoted husband and sons at her bedside.

Born in Long Branch to the late William and Mary Fornino Ciccone, Marilyn had graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School.

She had resided in Wall Township