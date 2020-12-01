Marilyn J. Critchlow, 81, of Wall Township, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at CareOne at Wall with her devoted husband and sons at her bedside.
Born in Long Branch to the late William and Mary Fornino Ciccone, Marilyn had graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School.
She had resided in Wall Township
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)