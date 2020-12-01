Gabriel Michael Mahany Montalto

Gabriel Michael Mahany Montalto, 21, of Brielle, died suddenly on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

Gabe was a special soul who cared deeply for his family and friends. He leaves behind his loving parents, Stacey and Mike, and his two loyal and doting sisters, Kate and Julia.

Gabe was an energetic, sweet and imaginative