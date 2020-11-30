Robert James Ciancia, Jr.

By
Star News Group Staff
-
65 views

Robert James Ciancia, Jr., 61, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Beth Israel Medical Center, Newark.

He was born in Elizabeth and lived in Lavallette, before moving to Point Pleasant 24 years ago.

Robert was a Mason for the International union of Bricklayers & Allied Craftsman, Local #5 from 1989 until