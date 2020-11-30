Marianne Fitzgerald England

Star News Group Staff
Marianne Fitzgerald England, 61, of Point Pleasant Beach, died on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Marianne was born in Red Bank, grew up in Shrewsbury, and resided in Metuchen for many years, before moving to Point Pleasant Beach in 2016. Marianne was a graduate of Douglass College