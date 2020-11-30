Kevin Mullany

Star News Group Staff
Kevin Mullany, 63, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Kevin was born in Newark before moving to Sea Girt. He attended CBA High School and graduated from Albright College with a degree in Heating and Plumbing. He was a branch manager at Aaron and Co. in Brielle