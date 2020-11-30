Gerald V. Carroll

Gerald V. Carroll, of Ocala, Florida, formerly of The Villages, Florida and Point Pleasant, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 in Ocala.

Born April 14, 1939 in Jersey City to Florence and Vincent Carroll, Gerald is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy [Johnson] Carroll, son Brian M, [Robin Mayer] Carroll of