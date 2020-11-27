Valentine House seeks donations for annual Holiday Store

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Joan Valentine House will again hold its annual Valentine Holiday Store for its residents on Dec. 10. Organizers are seeking help from the community.

Every year, the house, located at 605 Bay Ave., brings holiday spirit and a period of giving to its residents with their annual holiday shop offering gifts donated from the community all purchased through the residents’ “Valentine Bucks.”

“It is our tradition to hold a holiday store for our residents to purchase gifts for their family and friends,” said Diana Farrell, executive director of the Ocean Housing Alliance, which operates the house.

The Valentine House, founded in 1993, houses 48 low-income adults with mental health issues, according to Ms. Farrell.

“We like to say we give our residents ‘a place to call home,'” said Ms. Farrell. “Without our facility, many of our residents would be homeless.”

“Throughout the year they earn ‘Valentine Bucks’ for performing certain tasks for themselves and the community, they use these bucks to purchase the gifts,” said Ms. Farrell.

And for these gifts, the Valentine House will look towards the community for new, unopened presents that will make it possible for residents to shop for gifts for family and friends.

“Check your drawers, closets and hiding spots for gifts you were given and will never use, things you bought and have never used, and gifts you bought but will never give,” said Ms. Farrell. “It is a win-win, you get more space and we get the items we need.”

All donated items must be new, according to Ms. Farrell, but they do not have to be in their box.

The Valentine House assigns prices to all of the different things that get donated.

On the day of the event, tables will be piled with clothing, toys and other gifts that Point Pleasant Beach residents and other supporters donate to the market, allowing those who live in the Valentine House to enjoy a Christmas shopping spree like everyone else.

For many of the residents, this holiday store is their only opportunity to buy presents and participate in the Christmas shopping experience.

Ideal donations, according to organizers, include wallets, pocketbooks, jewelry, robes, pajamas, slippers, sweaters, sweatshirts, scarves, hats, gloves, household items, small appliances, belts, perfume, cologne, body wash, and lotions.

“We always seem to be short on men’s items,” said Ms. Farrell. “We have so many Christmas themed items left from last year we ask that they not be included in your donation.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Joan Valentine House, located at 605 Bay Ave., on the front porch. The group will be using contact-free drop-off because of the pandemic.

“Just ring the bell, someone will get them,” said Ms. Farrell.

Donations will be accepted through Dec.9.

All unused items that are donated will be re-donated to St. Gregory’s Pantry.