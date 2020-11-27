Hotel, retail space pitched for historic Gottlieb building

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Owners of the Gottlieb Building are seeking to open a multi-use space in the historical structure, renovating two retail spaces on the first floor and adding a seven-room hotel above.

EAF ONE LLC came before the Zoning Board of Adjustment Thursday night to begin its presentation on the project. The building, bought by Steve and Sue Fisher last December, was spared demolition, preserving the 114-year-old building. Now the group hopes to bring more to the space.

The historic building, at 641 Arnold Ave., has a rich history in the borough once home to the Gottlieb’s Department Store.

The borough’s own Gregory Cox of Aquatecture Associates designed the renovation, keeping the building’s existing historical feel on the exterior.

“The goal of purchasing the property by Mr. Fisher is to specifically preserve, restore and repurpose the building while maintaining its prominence and geographical and historical center of the downtown district,” said Mr. Cox.

The proposed renovations brought by EAF ONE LLC would include a “modern-day hotel” with seven rooms using an online booking and virtual concierge service, according to John Jackson, who represents the group.

“The hotel is a little different than what the Point Pleasant Beach ordinance defines as a hotel,” said Mr. Jackson. “It is a modern-day hotel.”

The hotel will be staffed virtually with those interested in renting a room, using a fully online site to manage their reservations and needs.

“It’s a fabulous building. It’s in great shape,” said Mr. Cox. “It’s been in service for 114 years and it certainly functions well in its location downtown as a retail use on the first floor.”

The group hopes to open a mixed-use market center in the larger of the two retail spaces, to go along with the current yarn shop.

“It’s absolutely worth saving and it’s a keystone of our downtown and has been for many years,” said Mr. Cox.

The group also hopes to build an extension onto the back of the building that would include fire stairs and an elevator to access the second floor and basement.

A new parking lot would be designed in the back, giving guests of the hotel off-street parking.

The project requests five variances for space, parking and signage. The group also seeks a use variance since a hotel is not a permitted use in the current zone.

The building currently has a limited side yard surrounding the building. The group seeks a variance for this to remain as it is in the new site plan. In the zone, a five-foot side yard is needed. The building currently sits at 1.9 feet on the west side and zero feet exists on the east side.

A variance for the maximum impervious coverage of the lot also is needed. The plan calls for 99.1% impervious coverage, including the newly designed parking lot behind the building, where 80% is the maximum permitted for the zone.

A variance also is needed for the new parking lot, which would provide 10 parking spaces, where 39 spaces are required, according to ordinance.

EAF ONE LLC also hopes to place a sign near River Avenue in its proposed remodeled parking lot and is seeking a sign setback variance.

EAF ONE LLC did not complete its presentation to the board on Thursday. The board will continue the hearing during its reorganization meeting Jan. 7, with presentations from the group’s site manager, its planner and others.

