Chamber of Commerce head stepping down

POINT PLEASANT — After 12 years at the helm, Eileen McCabe has stepped down from her role as executive director at the Point Pleasant Chamber of Commerce.

Ms. McCabe announced the news to chamber members and community friends in an email Nov. 20.

“For the past 12 years, it has been my pleasure to represent the Point Pleasant Chamber of Commerce as your Executive Director. On Nov. 20, I will close my door at the chamber for the final time, begin a new chapter in my life, and turn the reins of this great organization over to new leadership,” she wrote.

“We are in the midst of trying times and I am finding it difficult to find the right words to express the emotions one feels about the past, with its hundreds of fond memories, and the future, with all of its unknowns and new beginnings. I become overwhelmed by all that we were able to accomplish together as a team of aspiring professionals.

“Together we have advocated on issues that strengthen our economy, we have built bridges with our town officials to ensure open communication for forward-thinking. We have built one of the most prosperous networks filled with connections and contacts to create successful outcomes for our members. We hosted some of the most anticipated and awesome events within our community, Summerfest In The Park and our Halloween Parade.”

Ms. McCabe wrote how she was proud of the accomplishments of the chamber.

“We grew, prospered, and found success — together. Our members who have supported this chamber before me and will continue to do so far off into the future, you are amazing community role models. Your loyalty does not go unnoticed,” she wrote.

“As a business association that represents all industry sectors, the chamber advocates for the interests of all businesses, and we have done so with broad vision, the spirit of inclusion and, most importantly, civility.

“I have been blessed to work with many of you from the business community, civic organizations, places of worship, schools, friends, legislature office and our town officials. We have a successful Chamber of Commerce because of the remarkable bright volunteers on the Board of Directors, our members, and a tireless professional staff.

“By working together we have accomplished many great things, and I have no doubt that with the continued leadership of our board, the engagement of our business leaders and the commitment from Mayor Robert Sabosik and councilmembers that those successes will continue for many years to come. Every single member of this Chamber of Commerce will hold a special place in my heart, forever.

“I truly believe change is essential to the well being of any organization, a catalyst for new ideas, fresh approaches and bigger opportunities. I have every confidence the chamber will continue to grow and remain as a strong voice for our business members and vibrant community.”

