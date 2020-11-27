Arts Committee set for annual Snowless Snowman contest

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Cultural Arts Committee is set for its second annual Snowless Snowman Decorating Contest.

The committee invites residents and organizations to decorate snowman cutouts, giving each a personal twist of their own all for this year’s snowman bragging rights and their shot at prizes.

“We provide you a blank wooden snowman, you provide your supplies and creativity,” a press release from the committee reads.

ADVERTISEMENT

The contest will also fill the committee’s holiday hashtag, #PtBeachArtsSnowman, where participants are asked to post their creations.

The contest is open to all merchants, local organizations, and residents.

Snowmen must be able to withstand outdoor conditions, according to contest conditions.

“Let your creativity run wild by creating your own theme, but please be sure that your design is appropriate,” organizers said. “Inappropriate designs will be disqualified from the contest.”

The contest, running from Nov. 21 to Dec. 20 will be judged in different categories, organizers say: Best Business, Best Group/Non-Profit, Most Creative, Funniest and Fan Favorite. Winner’s are set to be announced on New Year’s Day.

Registration is $10 for residents and $25 for businesses. Templates can be picked up until Dec. 19 at Barefoot Real Estate, 421 River Ave., Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Be sure to have your snowman decorated before Sunday, Dec. 20 and to display it on your front lawn or storefront,” organizers said. “Judging will take place on Dec. 20.”

“Putting a spotlight on your snowman is encouraged so the judges can easily see it,” organizers added.

Last year Lisa Whelan and her “Buddy the Elf” snowman took first place in the contest and Joylene Rock with her beach-themed snowman took second. The G. Harold Antrim Elementary School Art Club and their ‘The Earth without Art is just EH’ snowman tied with Phyllis Thomson and her old-fashioned beach snowman couple for third.

The Point Pleasant Beach Arts Committee organizes events throughout the year pushing art and creativity to the forefront in the borough.

For more information on the contest or registration instructions visit, pointbeacharts.com.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.