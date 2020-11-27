Antrim joins Blessing Bag Brigade

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A statewide project brought together the powers of the Antrim Elementary School community this week as students and their families gave back to an outstanding mission to help others.

The community worked together to give to The Blessing Bag Brigade NJ, a 501[c]3 with a mission to help the homeless population of New Jersey.

Darlene Kuzloski, Antrim Elementary School counselor, brought the idea to aid The Blessing Bag Brigade NJ to the school. She said the work the community did was so important to not only helping the homeless in New Jersey but showing students compassion for others.

“We’re trying to teach the connection of human kindness,” said Ms. Kuzloski. “This is one of the activities that we’re doing to help bridge the gap for the homeless in New York and the homeless in Newark.”

With donations from students and their families from all grade levels, the community was able to create 140 packaged aid bags for The Blessing Bag Brigade NJ. Antrim students also gave far more supplies for the group to use when creating even more bags to distribute to those in need.

The school’s peer leaders sponsored the giving event with the entire eighth-grade class helping to organize the bags.

The bags were filled with men’s socks, disposable razors, snack foods, water bottles, travel size shampoo and body washes, toothbrushes and toothpaste, lotions and deodorants.

“We’re really trying to instill empathy and compassion in our students,” said Ms. Kuzloski. “We’re trying to have them learn service for others regardless of race, regardless of religion, just human to human, helping others.”

She said she believes the children took meaning out of the project.

“This was about taking the Point Beach kids and showing them that we can help others even from our school,” said Ms. Kuzloski.

According to Kevin P. Garrison, Founder of Blessing Bag Brigade NJ, the group is dedicated to showing compassion and humanitarianism towards the homeless.

“Our mission is to help them find some comfort,” Mr. Garrison says in a statement on the group’s website. “We wish for this situation not to exist, but the fact of the matter is, there are homeless [people] that can’t afford basic necessities.”

The Blessing Bag Brigade began distributing numerous bags five nights a week in New York City. Its journey brought the idea back to New Jersey, distributing in Middletown, Asbury Park, Ocean Grove, Freehold, Keansburg, Atlantic Highlands, Newark and other Jersey Shore areas.

According to the group and their first-hand experience, everyday items can make an impact and difference immediately.

The group also expanded its mission to help children with special needs to enhance their life skills, they say.

“We may not be able to cure homelessness, but we definitely show them we care,” said Mr. Garrison. “Our compassion proves to them, that people do want to help. Sometimes all they need is a little hope, and someone to say they care.”

“It was the best activity and I’m so excited that the kids got to participate in it,” said Ms. Kuzloski.

“Here’s the goal, especially with everything going on with social injustice and just people being so ridden with anxiety because of COVID, this was an activity that brings people together and helps others and that is what I want every student from Pre-K to eighth grade to feel that benefit of their heart being filled by helping someone else,” said Ms. Kuzloski.

For more information on The Blessing Bag Brigade NJ or to learn how to help, visit blessingbagbrigadenj.org.

