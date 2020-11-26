Smith announces retirement from Point Boro schools

POINT PLEASANT — After more than a decade at the helm, Superintendent Vincent S. Smith has annouced plans to retire from the Point Pleasant School District at the end of the current academic year.

At its meeting Monday, Nov. 23, the district Board of Education unanimously accepted the resignation of Mr. Smith for the purpose of retirement, effective June 30, 2021.

Mr. Smith took a few minutes to express his thanks to the board of education, district staff, students and school community as a whole.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a tough decision and a bittersweet decision and … as I stated to all of you in my letter it has the best 13 years in my professional career. It’s been a great district to work for, outstanding staff members and students,” he said.

“You get to a point in your life and you just say you have done the best you can and it’s time to enjoy yourself and spend some time with my family and friends.

“We have seven months ahead of us and we got a lot of hard and a lot of tough decisions to make and we will get through it together as a communty, as a board, as staff, as students … and I am just lucky to have had the opporunty to serve this district.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.