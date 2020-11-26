Retiring Sea Girt pediatrician surprised with a motorcade

SEA GIRT — After nearly 30 years of serving the families of the Sea Girt and neighboring towns, Dr. Peter Halas, a popular local pediatrician, had decided to retire. But there was no way a grateful community was going to let the milestone pass quietly.

On Saturday, about 30 cars packed with colleagues, friends and family members assembled at the Sea Girt Library to embark on a long motorcade past Dr. Halas’ home. There they paused, horns blaring, to present small gifts and a big thank-you.

“I was definitely so surprised,” Dr. Halas said. “I really had no idea that anything like that was coming and it was a great surprise.

“I’ll forever appreciate all of my fellow physicians, pediatricians and nurses and staff and patients and families. I’ll always remember and always appreciate my time and days spent with them.”

Dr. Halas was born in Chicago and then his family moved to Fairfield, Connecticut. The oldest of seven siblings, he attended Fairfield Prep High School before attending and graduating from Fairfield University. He went to medical school at Loyola Stritch School of Medicine in Chicago, graduating in 1974. He completed his residency and became a pediatrician after serving in the U.S. Navy.

Sea Girt welcomed Dr. Halas to the community when he moved there with his wife, Mary, and their four children in 1991 and he has remained ever since.

In 1993, he opened his own practice in Wall Township — with a Sea Girt postal address — and has since served as many as three generations of some families in the area.

“Neighbors and friends, almost three generations of friends of grandparents, the parents and now the children. There’s so many families, especially in the Sea Girt area, and I’ve always been so happy to be a part of this community,” he said.

Dr. Halas said what he will miss the most from pediatrics is “the relationships, and watching the children develop into teenagers, then young adults and off to college.”

He’s also seen many changes in the field over the years as well, with a newer emphasis on mental health than when he first began practicing.

“When I first started [in pediatrics] we were all infectious disease specialists and then with the advent of vaccinations both prior to my starting and those that developed in the earlier years of my career, the number of infectious diseases went down significantly, until now with COVID,” he said. “It’s become more recommending vaccinations and … evolved into helping more with mental health issues over the last years.”

Dr. Halas served as a member of the borough council in the early 2000s and is also actively involved with the Sea Girt Lighthouse, serving on the Sea Girt Lighthouse Citizens Committee. Additionally, he works with the local chapter of the Irish American Cultural Institute, an organization based out of Morristown.

The practice was sold to Hackensack Meridian Health three and half years ago, and will continue operations with four other physicians.

In his retirement, Dr. Halas said he plans on “mostly chasing grandkids and more physical workouts and better health.”

He thanked everyone who congratulated him on his retirement Saturday.

“It was a surprise and I have a heartfelt appreciation for everyone that came by. I wish we could’ve spent more time together, if it wasn’t for these times.”

