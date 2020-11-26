Brielle sets date for virtual tree lighting

BRIELLE —The borough’s traditional Christmas tree lighting has been canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, however, a modified event is in the works.

The tree lighting, typically held on a Sunday night in Brielle Park, will be held virtually this year on Friday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m., according to Councilman Paul Nolan.

Updates are forthcoming, Mr. Nolan said, and will be posted on either the borough website or Facebook page.

