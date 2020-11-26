Allaire’s ‘Day of Thanks’ takes a trip back in time

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Historic Village at Allaire was alive and active on a beautiful Saturday afternoon this weekend for the annual Day of Thanks — a representation of what Thanksgiving may have been like in the 1830s.

Village volunteers donned 19th-century costumes for demonstrations that included cooking meals over an open fire, forging iron and display of weaponry of the bygone era.

Visitors were entertained with live musical performances featuring classic American instruments like fiddles, mandolins and guitars.

At noon, trustee Russ McIver dressed up a bishop and took to the village green where he held a small ceremony, asking those in attendance what they are thankful for.

The Historic Village’s Executive Director Hance Sitkus told The Coast Star that due to the coronavirus, the ceremony was modified a bit, but stayed true to the ideals of Thanksgiving.

“We had to switch it up from an authenticity standpoint due to the virus,” Mr. Sitkus said.

“Usually, the workers would get the day off and there would be a church service at the chapel.

“We got a lot of audience participation out of [our service], and it still gives you that historical sense.”

Mr. Sitkus said that in the 1830s, Howell Works, as it was then known, was a true melting pot of immigrant workers from countries such as Ireland, Germany and Scotland, to name a few. The workers had mostly moved south from northern New Jersey and New York City to work in this small factory town.

At that time, he said, there was a strong desire among the working immigrant communities to assimilate into their new American culture, and Thanksgiving was one of the first recognized truly “American” holidays.

“They were trying to assimilate into American culture. They wanted to learn the language, become part of American society,” Mr. Sitkus said. “To get the day off, to go to a church service and kind of get to experience an American holiday as immigrants, they appreciated that.”

He said immigrants would learn from the bishop what the holiday means to Americans, and “blend both religion and American history into the service.”

With the park’s Pine Creek Railroad train whistling blowing in the background, residents arrived at the park to enjoy the volunteer demonstrations and the fresh air. Long lines filed out of the limited-capacity Bakery and General Store as shoppers waited to purchase a snack or holiday gift.

Mr. Sitkus said he heard from many attendees that they had shown up for the Day of Thanks, which ran from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and ended up staying the entire day.

“It was such a nice day out I had people telling me they stayed the whole time, just relaxing and being outside,” he said.

Attendees Steve and Laura Colletti echoed Mr. Sitkus’ sentiments while they waited in line at the General Store on Saturday.

“We thought this would be a nice afternoon and it’s been great so far. The costumes are really great,” Mr. Colletti said.

“What a gorgeous day. I don’t know if we’ll get another like it this year,” Ms. Colletti said.

The Historic Village at Allaire will host its annual Christmas Lantern Tours, although in a limited capacity, on Saturdays, Dec. 5, 12 and 19; and its Christmas at Allaire events will be held on Sundays, Dec. 6, 13 and 20. Reservations and more information can be found at allairevillage.org.

