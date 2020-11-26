Advisory committee to review proposed business administrator position

MANTOLOKING — A new advisory committee was created during a borough council meeting Nov. 17 to look into the need for hiring a part-time business administrator.

“There has been talk about possibly hiring an administrator in Mantoloking, which is a position established to help run the day-to-day workings of the town,” said Mayor Lance White. “I have assembled an advisory committee to spend the next several weeks looking into this to see if it would be beneficial for the town to consider this possibility.”

The new advisory committee is made up of councilmen Brad Batcha and Doug Nelson and residents Nancy Van Duyne, Susan Voorhees and Peter Fasolo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members will review the borough’s administrative needs and managerial requirements, best practices, job requirements, budgetary constraints and compensation. They will then come back to the council with their recommendations.

“I cannot express enough my appreciation to this group for agreeing to take on this project, which is an extremely important one as we move into the future and its unknowns,” said the mayor.

The committee follows a council motion in September to create a job description for the post of the part-time role.

Christopher Cotter of Cotter Strategies was named to draft a model description for the job, following the council’s authorization of the move at its Sept. 15 meeting.

The borough council would work from the draft in further deliberations over whether such a position should be created.

During the Sept. 15 council meeting, Councilwoman Lynn O’Mealia discussed the proposal, saying that the idea originated from a conversation she had with Mayor White in October 2017, when both were members of the borough council.

She said they had discussed ways to streamline the borough’s administrative workload.

Beginning in 2019, Mr. Cotter created a report for the borough that outlined all of its processes, along with potential improvements. One of his recommendations was the creation of a position dedicated to the administrative workflow.

“I very much look forward to their recommendations which will be presented to the residents and governing body at the Council Meeting on January 19th, 2021,” Mayor White said.

Residents who wish to speak with one of these members with questions or comments, according to the mayor, are asked to call Borough Clerk Beverley Konopada at 732-475-6983 Ext 313 or email her at boroclek@mantoloking.org.

Check out our other Mantoloking stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.