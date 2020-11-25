Woman’s Club selling Squanopoly game boards

MANASQUAN — The Woman’s Club of Manasquan has come up with a creative new fundraiser this year despite the cancellation of the club’s annual gift basket auction: Squanopoly, the Manasquan version of Hasbro’s popular game Monopoly, featuring local stores and businesses.

“It’s a fundraiser for us, but also a giveback to the merchants in the community for all that they’ve done in supporting us over the years,” said Sheila Vidreiro, who serves as co-president of the Woman’s Club alongside Pauline Evans.

The club invited local businesses to be a part of Squanopoly, which includes 36 businesses on the board itself and many more incorporated in other parts of the game.

“We had to be creative — some of them are on the money, some of them are on the box. We didn’t want to miss anybody,” Ms. Evans said. She added that the game was a way for the Woman’s Club to show appreciation for the businesses in town.

“Normally when organizations create these games, they sell the spots on the boards … We, the Woman’s Club, decided we were not going to ask the merchants for anything. We were going to pay for having the board created and so forth as a giveback to them,” Ms. Evans said.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, proceeds from the sale of Squanopoly will serve as the Woman’s Club major fundraiser for the year, Ms. Vidreiro said.

