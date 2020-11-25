Wall High School to go all-virtual through Dec. 9

WALL TOWNSHIP – Wall High School will transition to a period of all-virtual learning after the Thanksgiving holiday, Superintendent Tracy R. Handerhan announced in a message posted Nov. 25 on the district website.

“Regrettably, after consulting with our local area health department, I must inform you that Wall High School [only] will be pivoting to all-virtual instruction effective Monday, November 30 to Wednesday, December 9. As of now, WHS will resume their current hybrid schedule on Thursday, December 10,” the letter stated.

The other schools in the district are not affected by the change, and will continue operating as they have been, Ms. Handerhan said.

Since schools reopened in September, two cohorts at the high school had been alternating between on-campus classes and remote learning at home. High school Principal Rose Sirchio will communicate details regarding remote instruction and schedule, the superintendent said.

“This move to an all-virtual schedule is a result of students testing positive for COVID-19. Through contact tracing, many students were identified as being in close contact via large social gatherings that took place outside of school over the weekend. Additionally, the number of WHS staff required to quarantine has increased through this contact tracing process,” Ms. Handerhan said in her message.

Information about the number of students newly testing positive was not immediately available. Previously, 34 people, including both students and staff, were reported to have tested positive throughout the seven-school district since September.

“Large gatherings can and now have directly impacted the operation of this school district. I implore you to be cognizant of this as we begin this holiday weekend. Please refrain and discourage these types of gatherings,” Ms. Handerhan said.

“Our goal is to provide as much in-person instruction as possible. We all want WHS to reopen for in-person instruction on December 10. However, we will not be able to do so if transmission rates increase.”

