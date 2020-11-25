Sallie Cooney Girard

Sallie Cooney Girard, 89, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at home after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease and other serious ailments.

Sallie was a devout communicant of St. Catharine’s/St. Margaret’s RC Church in Spring Lake. She earned a Bachelor of Arts