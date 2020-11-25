Retiring police chief honored by borough officials

POINT PLEASANT — Chief of Police Richard Larsen was honored by the Point Pleasant Borough Council Monday evening as he prepares to retire Dec. 1 following a 34-year career in law enforcement.

“Tonight we have the distinct honor of honoring our police chief in his retirement. He has always shown his dedication to our town, hard work, and rose through the ranks to achieve the epitome of [his] profession,” Mayor Robert Sabosik said.

“Your love for our town will not be diminished as you enter your retirement, but enhanced by knowing you did your best.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Larsen was hired by the borough in August 1986 as a patrolman and rose through the ranks, becoming sergeant, lieutenant and captain, before being promoted to chief of police on Sept. 1, 2014.

The governing body presented a proclamation to the chief congratulating him on his retirement and declaring Saturday, Dec. 5, “Richard P. Larsen Day” in the borough. A plaque was also presented to the chief that read, “the Borough of Point Pleasant will forever be grateful for all you have given, for all you have sacrificed, and brought through the years for the betterment of our community.”

“Chief, you have devoted yourself to the well-being of our community and played a role in helping Point Pleasant be ranked yearly as one of the safest communities in the state of New Jersey and the best place to live in all of Ocean County. I applaud you for your leadership and dedication to our town,” Mayor Sabosik said.

Chief Larsen thanked the members of council and the borough employees for their support over his career and years as chief.

“The job of a successful chief needs a couple of different things and one is a great working relationship between everyone in this room which I feel I have had,” he said. “I appreciate your support of not only me but my entire department. I could not have accomplished what I did in my six years as chief without your support.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.