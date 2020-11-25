Patricia (Pat) Schueler

Patricia (Pat) Schueler, age 75, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Tuesday morning November 3, 2020 from complications due to brain cancer. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 25, 1945 to Permelia and John Klein and raised by her sister and husband Doris and Harry Bauer. She was a graduate