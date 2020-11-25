New faces to grace borough council and school board

BAY HEAD — The Bay Head Borough Council and Bay Head Elementary School Board of Education will each welcome a new member come January.

Election results have been made official by the Ocean County Clerk. Two seats, held by Republican Councilwoman Jennifer Barnes-Gambert and Councilman Russell Andrew Frizzell, were up for election on the governing body Nov. 3.

According to results posted on the Ocean County Clerk’s election website, updated Monday, Nov. 23 at 3:30 p.m., Ms. Barnes-Gambert has secured reelection to her fourth three-year term on the dais, receiving 437 votes. Her running mate James W. Gates Jr. has secured election to his first three-year term on the dais, receiving 456 votes.

Mr. Frizzell, who was sworn in earlier this year to fill the remainder of the term left by the resignation of councilman Brian Magory, ran in the general election as an independent candidate and received 183 votes. According to the results on the clerk’s website, a total of 12 write-in votes were received.

Following the general election, the governing body will be all Republican including Mayor William Curtis and council members Doug Lyons, Dennis Shaning, Diane Cornell and Holly MacPherson.

Ms. Barnes-Gambert currently chairs the council’s Legal and Planning Committee and also serves on the public safety and public services committees.

Ms. Barnes-Gambert has lived in the borough for 19 years. She is currently employed as an attorney with Koster, Brady, and Nagler in Red Bank and teaches political science as an adjunct professor at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft.

“I am very honored to represent Bay Head once again as your council member,” she recently said. “Our town is a very special place, and I will continue to work hard to keep our taxes low, our regulations minimal, and our rights secured. We have challenging issues on the horizon, but together we will find the solutions that work best for our community.”

