MHS academy and first aid squad to host blood drive

MANASQUAN — Manasquan High School’s Academy of Health Careers will hold a community blood drive next week in conjunction with the Manasquan First Aid Squad [MFAS].

The blood drive, which will be held on Monday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MFAS headquarters located at 65 Broad St., will benefit the American Red Cross.

According to the American Red Cross, all blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies — indicating whether a donor’s immune system has responded to infection, regardless of symptoms.

Plasma that contains COVID-19 antibodies may help coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions fight the virus.

Results of the antibody test, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, will be available one to two weeks after donation on the individual’s blood donor account.

“Donating blood is safe,” MFAS Captain Andy Mills said. “And this is an opportunity to see if you have COVID antibodies.

