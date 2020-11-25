Mayor announces task force on cell tower issue

BAY HEAD — A special meeting of the borough council Monday evening shed light on measures officials have taken in recent weeks in regards to plans for temporary and permanent cell tower sites within the municipality.

The discussion comes as New Jersey American Water plans to decommission the Bay Head water tower in the near future, causing officials to look into ways to ensure the borough’s cellular coverage is not diminished. Providers Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile must remove their antennas and equipment from the 120-foot tall water tank located on Lake Avenue, which assists in providing wireless telephone, data and emergency services communications to the borough and surrounding areas. In addition, the borough police mobile data terminals operate on Verizon’s network.

Earlier this month the council tabled a vote on Resolution 2020-139, “awarding contracts for lease of real property for the operation of temporary wireless communication antennas and related facilities at Bay Head Borough Municipal Complex to New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC, Cellco Partnership d/b/a Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile Northeast, LLC.”

In addition, the council also tabled Ordinance 2020-14, “authorizing a lease of a portion of the Bay Head Municipal Complex for the installation and operation of temporary wireless communications tower[s] and appurtenances,” until the council’s Dec. 7 meeting.

“Listening to you we formed a task force to advise us on the location and structure of a permanent cell tower or towers. I had asked all council members for stakeholder recommendations to be on the task force … and we did this equally to include members from various neighborhoods in Bay Head,” Mayor William Curtis said. “If you think about it there are seven or eight different neighborhoods. We want each area of Bay Head to be equally represented.”

The task force includes, as council liaisons from now until Jan. 1, Jennifer Barnes-Gambert and Andy Frizzell. Citizens on the task force are Gary Marquis, Karen Benziger, Hugh Hurley, Mark Durham, Tim Landers, Bill Tubbs, Richard McGoey, Jim Gates, Brian Marcoux, George Nicholas, Doug Applegate, Joanne Pehlivanian, Eric Beyer, Ken Glass, Bill Gage, Lou Goetting and Toby Winterstein.

“What our intentions are is to have this task force maybe break down into two sections, one to determine a feasible location for a permanent tower or towers, and the second is [to determine] the structure that we would like to see in Bay Head whether it be a tree, a flagpole, a monopole or some other type of structure and we are going to task this group with getting back to us with their recommendations at our Jan. 4 meeting, 2021,” Mayor Curtis said.

