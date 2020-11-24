Township appoints new tax collector

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Mayor John Ducey and the township council bid farewell to a longtime municipal employee and welcomed her successor in a brief pre-Thanksgiving meeting held Tuesday night.

The council opened by tapping Kelly Napolitano to replace Jo Anne Lambusta as Brick Township’s tax collector beginning next week, following Ms. Lambusta’s upcoming retirement on Nov. 30. Mayor John G. Ducey and the council previously honored Ms. Lambusta, who has worked for the township for 36 years, with a proclamation and a key to the township in October.

“One of the many things Jo Anne did well as a leader and as a manager was to establish a team of highly qualified, experienced professionals who now stand ready to continue the great work done by our tax collector’s office,” Mayor Ducey said. “Tonight, I am pleased to ask the council’s support in the appointment of Kelly Napolitano as our new tax collector.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kelly has 32 years of experience working for township and after three decades, she has the skill set, experience and institutional knowledge to continue the great legacy established by Jo Anne Lambusta,” the mayor continued.

Ms. Napolitano’s appointment was unanimously approved.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.