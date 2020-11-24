Recount sought in Brick Township school board race

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The conclusion of the 2020 school board race is a photo finish: incumbent Jessica Clayton leads candidate Michael Blandina by two votes in the official results certified by the county Monday, three weeks after Election Day on Nov. 3.

Mr. Blandina has already filed for a recount, the candidate told The Ocean Star on Tuesday.

“I had to, for the people who voted for me,” he said, noting “only two votes” separate him from Ms. Clayton.

“We’ll see what happens. Whatever happens, they’ve got to get back to the work of doing things for the schoolchildren and the taxpayers of Brick,” Mr. Blandina said. “That’s ultimately what comes next.”

Ms. Clayton also addressed the outcome of the election on Tuesday.

“I am sad that I’m only winning by such a small margin, but I am sure the county clerk’s office is going to do the very best job that they can do, to ensure the election results are completely accurate,” Ms. Clayton said. “I have complete confidence in whatever they decide and I hope whoever gets the final vote can get back to the good work of supporting our students in Brick schools.”

