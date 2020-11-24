Nothing virtual about Heights’ snow day

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — In what will surely put a smile on children’s faces, Spring Lake Heights Elementary School will not convert all snow days out of school into remote-learning days, Superintendent John Spalthoff said at Monday night’s Board of Education meeting.

Any singular [non-consecutive] snow day would be a day off for all of the school’s students instead of keeping students inside to learn remotely, the option of which Mr. Spalthoff said the state had just given the district.

“The state just recently let us know we can use remote days on snow days…” Mr. Spalthoff said. “I am personally of the philosophy that there are many things that have been ripped away from our children since March, and I’m a firm believer in the rite of passage of a good snow day for kids.”

If there were a storm or a blizzard that would keep students out for three days, he said he would call the first day as a snow day and then pick up school on the second day. Furthermore, he said, if there were a significant number of singular snow days that could affect the length of the academic year, he would consider calling a snow day a virtual day.

“If 2020’s anything like it’s been, we’ll get a massive blizzard in the next 13 hours,” he joked.

“Instead of me calling it a virtual day, I’d like to call it a snow day. If it’s going to be an extended closure and we anticipate being out for three days, let’s make the first day a snow day and pick up after that,” he said.

“I think kids need that day of playing in the snow and disconnecting from school and enjoying those rites of passage that we had,” he said. “I think parents will appreciate the concept of letting the kids be kids.”

Mr. Spalthoff received support from Board President James McCarthy and board member Anne McGarry.

“I support your idea,” Mr. McCarthy said.

