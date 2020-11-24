H.W. Mountz school eyes Jan. 19 for stage three

SPRING LAKE — H.W. Mountz Elementary School will hold off on returning to a full-day in-person schedule until after the new year, based on a survey sent out to the school community, Superintendent Stephen LaValva said at Monday night’s Board of Education meeting.

In a survey sent home to parents last week, about 32 percent of respondents said the school should move into stage three of its restart-and-recovery plan as soon as possible, with roughly nine percent suggesting beginning before the Christmas break. Around 60 percent of respondents said the school should wait until after Christmas break [including about 20 percent who don’t believe the school should move into stage three until restrictions are lifted].

“We did canvas our parents and community members, as well as our faculty, as to possibly our desire to move into stage three,” Mr. LaValva said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Stage three is a full day that concurrently runs with a robust remote program. And based on the state of the state at this point, the responses came back with some concerns that perhaps this is not the perfect time to move into stage three, which is a full day.”

Currently the school is in stage two, in which students attend class in-person from 8:30 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. before returning home after a half day. In stage three, the school day would be extended to 3 p.m., and it includes all in-place restrictions such as masks and social distancing.

The biggest problem that poses for the school is the issue of sitting at lunch and eating without a mask.

“Based partially on the parents’ input, but also on our own evaluations of the numbers that are increasing, of the number of districts which are currently closed or remote in Monmouth County, which is over 50 percent at this point [through the end of Thanksgiving] … and our own concerns having our children mask free, the recommendation at this point is to hold off, and go into stage three [in January],” Mr. LaValva said.

One of the possibilities for dealing with lunch on a full-day schedule would be to have as many students as possible be picked up and go home for lunch and then return to school for the latter part of the day. Mr. LaValva said, in the survey, about 46 percent of parents stated they could pick up their children at lunchtime, which would leave only about 70 to 80 students remaining to eat lunch in school, making socially distanced spacing much more possible.

Mr. LaValva said the date in January that would make the most sense for the transition would be Tuesday, Jan. 19, since the prior day is a day off for students for teacher evaluations.

The date is tentative, as “things can change significantly in two months” as board member John Clark noted.

Board President James Worth said he wants the students back in school “as soon as possible.”

“They’re getting robbed,” he said. “They’re education is marginal right now.”

Board Vice President Noelle Giblin said she approved of the January date.

“I like having a date to target, to work for,” she said, but adding “I wouldn’t want to go past January.”

Board member Michael Moran agreed, saying that he believes the children need to be in school “as much as possible,” but does not want to see the school have to shut down for two weeks for remote learning like other schools in the area have been forced to do.

HOLIDAY BAZAAR CANCELED

The school board also unanimously voted to not host the PTA’s annual Holiday Bazaar, in which students are able to shop for gifts for their parents and other family members.

After much discussion, the board chose to not have it this year, either indoors or outdoors, although there may possibly be some kind of online shop set up by the PTA.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

–>

Check out our other Spring Lake Heights stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

–>