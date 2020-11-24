Brielle Elementary reports third COVID-19 case

BRIELLE — A third Brielle Elementary School student has tested positive for the coronavirus, Superintendent Chris Carlson confirmed in a Nov. 20 letter to parents.

Ms. Carlson stated that the school is working “closely with public health officials from the Monmouth County Regional Health Commission to assure the health and safety of our community.” She added that parents would have been notified if their child was a close contact.

Parents are reminded to continue filling out the COVID-19 daily questionnaire before school each morning in order to help the school collect and monitor health data.

Additionally, Ms. Carlson stated that parents and students should continue to follow the guidance recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including: staying home when sick; washing hands often with soap for at least 20 seconds; covering coughs and sneezes, and properly disposing of tissues; limiting close contact with people who are sick and not sharing food, drinks and utensils; practicing social distancing; wearing a face covering while in school; and continuing to monitor your health for symptoms.

“As always, we appreciate our community’s support and cooperation. You can assist us by remaining vigilant but sensible in your approach to dealing with this health concern,” Ms. Carlson said.

