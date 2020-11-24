Borough sets 2021 Beach Badge prices

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Borough of Avon-By-The-Sea established the prices for 2021’s Beach Badges, seeing each badge cost $2 to $5 more than the previous year, at Monday, Nov. 23’s commissioners meeting.

Adult season badges will cost $100 compared to costing $95 in 2020.

Senior citizens badges, which are for those 65 and older will cost $55 compared to costing $50 in 2020.

Junior badges, for those ages 12 to 18 years old will also cost $55, which will also see a $5 increase from the previous year.

Daily beach badges and wristbands for use of one day only will cost $12. For the 2020 season, daily beach badges cost $10 per person aged 12 years and older.

Commissioner Robert Mahon said, “We had in conjunction with our CFO, we took a look at this year’s receipts and we took a look at the effect of the some of the limitations of sales had on our borough in terms of the beach operation. We felt that in order to maintain the level of service that we have on the beach and it does take a number of people and a number of departments to kick in to have an operable system.”

