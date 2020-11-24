Borough council approves annual salary ordinance

BRIELLE — Officials passed an ordinance Monday night to amend Brielle’s salary ordinance, which fixes the salaries and compensations of borough officers and employees.

According to Borough Administrator Tom Nolan, the ordinance is a routine measure taken by the borough every year.

“What this ordinance does is it creates a range of salaries and everybody that’s employed falls within that range,” Mr. Nolan said.

The borough will also need to pass a resolution at the final meeting of the year [Dec. 14], after the personnel and finance committees meet, that states what each employee will be paid, Mr. Nolan said.

Borough Meeting Schedule

The next borough council meeting will be held virtually on Monday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. There is only one council meeting scheduled for the month of December.

A link to join the meeting will be posted on the agenda, which will be available on the borough website prior to the meeting.

A recreation meeting will be held in-person on Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. at borough hall. Masks are required.

Leaf Pickup

The borough’s Department of Public Works will be picking up leaves from now until Dec. 18. The borough asks that residents refrain from commingling leaves and brush, as the piles will not be picked up. Brush pickup has been suspended until March 15, 2021.

