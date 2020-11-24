Borough candidates’ wins made official

LAVALLETTE — The winners of the 2020 general election, all of whom are incumbents who ran unopposed, have been made official.

The Ocean County Board of Elections certified the results of the election on Monday, despite an extension granted by Governor Phil Murphy on Thursday, Nov. 19, which pushed the county’s deadline to Wednesday.

Borough council members Anita Zalom and David Finter collected 1,138 and 1,101 votes, respectively. A remaining 18 votes of the total 2,257 cast went to write-in candidates.

Mr. Finter is a U.S. Army veteran and retired Verizon field engineer now on the cusp of his third term on Lavallette’s borough council, where he is a member of the ordinance committee, the municipal utility advisory committee and the environmental protection advisory committee. Ms. Zalom — the council’s president — is set to begin her 11th three-year term on the borough council, where she currently sits as a member of the Friends of Lavallette Beautification Committee and the library, Community Development Block Grant, environmental, recreation and celebration of events committees.

