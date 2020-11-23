William Albert Cadmus

William Albert Cadmus, 75, of Brielle, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, surrounded by his family, at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. 

Bill was born in Paterson and raised in Glen Rock.  He graduated from Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pennsylvania and went on to serve in the United States Air