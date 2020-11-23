School reports first COVID-19 cases

LAVALLETTE — Two individuals at the borough elementary school have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past month, according to letters to parents published on the school website.

The letters written by Superintendent Peter Morris, dated Nov. 12 and Nov. 18, respectively, state the district “is coordinating closely with public health officials and following CDC [federal Centers for Disease Control], state and local health department guidance in order to assure the health and safety of our community.”

Superintendent Morris did not identify the affected individuals as students or staff in either case, citing confidentiality restrictions. The school has 150 students, according to the most recently available enrollment data from the New Jersey Department of Education.

“Cleaning and disinfecting of all exposed areas has been completed. The school is also taking precautions to prevent the introduction and spread of viruses and other germs and is cleaning frequently touched surfaces daily,” the superintendent said in both announcements. “…Consistent with our plan, the building custodial staff continues to implement deep cleaning protocols which include the application of chlorinated disinfecting spray, which is EPA-approved to neutralize COVID-19.”

