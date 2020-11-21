Wall defensive stand leads to win over Griffins

WALL – In a game that more than lived up to its billing the Wall football team used a last-minute defensive stand to defeat Donovan Catholic 18-15 in the unofficial Shore Conference championship game on Friday night in Wall.

The Crimson Knights stopped the Griffins on a 4th-and-goal play from the 2-yard line with a minute left in the fourth quarter.

The game featured the top two ranked teams in the Shore Conference in Wall and Donovan Catholic.

The Griffins had taken a 15-12 lead in the fourth quarter before the Crimson Knights drove down the field and scored on a Logan Peters run with just over five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Donovan Catholic moved the ball down the field in the final minutes, only to be stopped a yard short of the goal-line on the Griffins final offensive play.

Wall finished the season with a perfect record of 7-0, with wins over fourth ranked Mater Dei and second ranked Donovan Catholic in its final two games.

MANASQUAN FACES LONG BRANCH

Manasquan will complete its season on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. game at Long Branch.