Wall plays for unofficial Shore Conference title tonight

WALL – There will be no trophies handed out following the Wall and Donovan Catholic football game on Friday at Wall, but both teams know what is up for grabs.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association has set up four-team playoff pods instead of the normal sectional tournaments, which has provided teams such as the Crimson Knights and Griffins a rare opportunity.

The playoff pods in the Shore Conference have helped create a high school version of the college football playoffs with the top four teams competing against each other.

Wall advanced with a 42-0 win over fourth ranked Mater Dei, [See related story], while Donovan Catholic advanced with a 28-14 win over third ranked Red Bank Catholic.

Now the top two ranked teams meet 7 p.m. at Wall. It is a game that would never happen in the normal playoff format since Wall and Donovan Cahtolic would be in different sections.

The Griffins are 7-0 this season with their closest game a 21-14 victory over Southern Regional.

The two teams met for a scrimmage on Sept. 24 at Donovan Catholic.

“We scrimmaged them and were supposed to play them on our original schedule,’’ said Wall coach Tony Grandinetti. “We know who they have and they know what we have. You could not ask for anything else. We are really looking forward to it.’’

The Griffins are coached by former Wall coach Dan Curcione.

“That is a bit of a rivalry for us,’’ said Wall junior linebacker Charlie Sasso. “We know a lot of guys over there and they know us. It is a big game, a real big game.’’

MANASQUAN PLAYS LONG BRANCH

Manasquan will complete its season on Wednesday when it travels to Long Branch to face the Green Wave at 6 p.m.