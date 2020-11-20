Two staffers, one student test positive for COVID-19 at Manasquan High School

MANASQUAN — Two staff members at Manasquan High School and a student have tested positive for the coronavirus, Superintendent of School Frank Kasyan announced this week.

In a letter posted on the district website Monday, the superintendent confirmed the first positive case of an employee, who was last in the school building on Saturday, Nov. 14. Due to confidentiality restrictions, the district could not provide additional information about the staff member.

Mr. Kasyan noted that the district engaged in contact tracing upon notification of the employee’s positive test result: “As of this writing, no close contacts have been identified,” he said.

On Tuesday, another letter was posted notifying the community of an additional COVID-19 positive staff member, as well as a student. Both individuals were last in the school building on Saturday, Nov. 14 and were “engaged in separate extracurricular activities,” according to Mr. Kasyan.

As a result of contact tracing, the district identified several close contacts of the positive individuals. The close contacts have been contacted and are quarantining.

On Friday, Nov. 13, the superintendent sent out a letter notifying the school community of a COVID-19 positive high school student. The student, however, does not attend in-person instruction and has not recently been in the school buildings.

According to the letter, the district worked with the student and their family and determined that the student did not have any close contacts with the school community.

