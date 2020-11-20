Student tests positive for COVID-19 at Brielle Elementary

BRIELLE — A Brielle Elementary School student has tested positive for the coronavirus, Superintendent Christine Carlson confirmed on Tuesday. This is the school’s second positive case since reopening in September.

The student, who is asymptomatic, has quarantined for at least 10 days prior to the positive test result and has not been in school, Ms. Carlson told The Coast Star. She added that no close contacts have been identified.

Ms. Carlson said she felt fortunate that the student had already been quarantined to prevent potential spread of the coronavirus, but is prepared to not be so lucky moving forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know what the winter holds for us … it does not look good. We’re really concerned what could happen after the Thanksgiving break,” she said.

In a letter sent out to parents on Monday, she stated that the school is working “closely with public health officials from the Monmouth County Regional Health Commission to assure the health and safety of our community.”

Check out our other Brielle stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.