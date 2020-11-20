Brick district reports ‘Over a dozen’ COVID cases, in 6 school buildings

BRICK — Superintendent Thomas Farrell announced Friday that the school district has had “over a dozen” confirmed cases of COVID-19, across six different buildings.

As a consequence, he said, a “Phase Two” scenario that would enable K-5 students to opt for in-person instruction four days per week will not began as planned for the week after Thanksgiving.

“Given this new uptick in cases within our District, we will be pausing our implementation of Phase Two until after winter break,” Mr. Farrell said in the statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The outbreak has caused 12 classes to quarantine, Mr. Farrell said. He added that “the data seems to suggest” that no cases resulted from in-person transmission within the district’s school buildings.

The Friday statement elaborated on the first acknowledgement of COVID-19 cases in Brick school, made by Mr. Farrell during a Nov. 12 school board meeting.

“At last week’s Board of Education public meeting, I communicated that from September 1 up until last week we had nine COVID-19 confirmed positive cases in three buildings that have impacted our schools quarantining 9 separate classes,” Mr. Farrell said.

“Since last week we now have had more than a dozen cases in 6 buildings that have quarantined 12 classes. The data seems to suggest family-related connections and non-school related transmissions. Based on our information, no cases have been connected to in-school transmission. We are in constant contact with the Ocean County Department of Health on a daily basis.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

–>

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

–>