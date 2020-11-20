Artificial reef to curb shoaling near West Point Island bridge

LAVALLETTE — With dredging operations around the West Point Island bridge complete, the borough is moving to install a “living reef” just north of the nearby boat ramp, to mitigate the need for further large-scale sand removal in the area.

“This was the third time in 25 years that this operation [dredging] was needed,” said Stuart Farrell, said in a report presented to the borough council Monday night. “The cause is sand transport southward along the Barnegat Bay shore in Lavallette Borough by strong northwest winds following cold front or northeast storm passage by New Jersey.”

The proposed living reef would lie perpendicular to the bulkhead adjacent to the boat ramp and extend 60 to 75 feet into the bay, rising three feet from the bay floor and terminating in a three-piling array marked by signage and lights, according to Mr. Farrell’s report.

“Once installed, the project becomes one of monitoring the sand accumulation rate on the north side of the structure and having a program in place to have the borough staff excavate the accumulation and transport it back north up the beach to maintain the configuration of the bayside shoreline using the material carried south over time,” the report reads.

