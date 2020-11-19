Beach falls to Pinelands

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — The Point Beach football team fell to Pinelands 34-14 on Thursday, Nov. 19.

The Garnet Gulls kept it close early, trailing 14-7 with four minutes left in the half, but a last-minute Wildcats score had Beach trailing by two touchdowns, 21-7. Beach managed to score before the break to cut the deficit to 21-14.

In the fourth, the Wildcats scored two more touchdowns to go up 34-14.

Beach is currently 0-7 on the season. There is a possibility Beach could pick up another game, but there is nothing scheduled as of late.

Brick Memorial vs Raritan

The Brick Memorial football team hosts Raritan in the final week of the 2020 season on Friday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m.

