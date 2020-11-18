James Bradford Golden

By
Star News Group Staff
-
116 views

James Bradford Golden, 64, of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick, after a brief illness.

Jim was a 1974 graduate of Point Pleasant Borough High School and a 1978 graduate of Monmouth College, now Monmouth University. He was the proud owner of Environmental Systems specializin