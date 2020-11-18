David Thomas Nicholas

David Thomas Nicholas, 76, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

He was born in Jersey City on Aug. 3, 1944 to Donald and Anna. Dave was predeceased by his brothers, Donald and James. He is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Dwyer, who affectionately refers to