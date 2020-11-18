Daniel E. Skowronski

By
Star News Group Staff
-
90 views

Daniel E. Skowronski, 76, of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Born in Jersey City to the late Raymond and Helen Skowronski, he lived there until moving to Point Pleasant Beach 30 years ago.

Dan worked as a bus driver for Red and Tan, Jersey City, and for Jaeger Lumber