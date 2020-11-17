Robert Thomas ‘RT’ Lang

Star News Group Staff
Robert Thomas, 59, of Hamburg passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 in Hamburg.

RT was born in West Germany on an American Army base to Robert Alexander Lang and Barbara Lang on Aug. 23, 1961. He went to school at Sussex County Vo-Tech and became an exceptional welder. Early on, he spent time passionately