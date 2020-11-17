Josephine ‘Jo’ Curcio Anderson

By
Star News Group Staff
-
60 views

Josephine “Jo” Curcio Anderson, 93, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at her home.

At the end, she was lovingly cared for by her children Janet, Bill and Jim and their wives and home health aide, Serwaah. Before retiring in the late ‘90’s, Jo spent many years serving