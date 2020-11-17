Convicted child porn possessor arrested by Homeland Security

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Special agents from the Department of Homeland Security have arrested a 34-year-old resident on child porn charges, according to U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito.

Andrew Ramey was charged with one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography at his arrest on Friday, Nov. 13, according to an announcement from Mr. Carpenito’s office. Mr. Ramey appeared by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Lois H. Goodman and was detained without bail.

Federal prosecutors allege Mr. Ramey distributed material containing images of child sexual abuse and child pornography using BitTorrent, an online peer-to-peer [P2P] file-sharing network of linked computers, from March 13, 2020 through June 8, 2020. Network users may share content by uploading and downloading files stored on their respective harddrives, said Mr. Carpenito.

Law enforcement used investigative software to access the network and download video files containing child pornography from a device or devices assigned to an IP address at Mr. Ramey’s residence, according to Mr. Carpenito, who said agents found multiple images and videos containing images of child sexual abuse, as well as BitTorrent software, on a mobile phone belonging to Mr. Ramey during their search of his home on Nov. 13.

