Victoria ‘Vicki’ Venditti

By
Star News Group Staff
-
48 views

Victoria “Vicki” Venditti, 76 of Wall Township, formerly of Staten Island died suddenly on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at her home.

A loving soul-mate, mother, grandmother and friend. Retired special-education high school teacher, accomplished HS volleyball coach, a caring, thoughtful and vibrant soul passed away suddenly on Nov. 15, 2020 in her home.

Born in