On Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, Victor Carofiglio, long-time former resident of Maspeth, New York and currently residing in Belmar, died at age 95 due to natural causes.

Victor was born in New York, New York to Leonardo and Helen Carofiglio. He received his bachelor’s degree from Baruch College and a mas